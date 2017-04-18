The grass is always greener on the on the side of the fence where there is less grass
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who gave $100 to kids' lemonade stand says ...
|Tue
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|2
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ...
|Apr 15
|CBC - Are You Hur...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ...
|Apr 15
|You HAD to Be There
|1
|Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba
|Apr 13
|Lois Humm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC