'That's really weird,' says mom after...

'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger gives her son cash, business card

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: CBC News

James Krieder his brother and friends were given $100 dollars and a strange business card while running a lemonade stand at the corner of Lipton Street and Westminster Avenue Thursday. On Thursday, Toby McCrae's two sons along with three of their school friends set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Lipton Street and Westminster Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba Thu Lois Humm 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg Thu SMOKING KILLS 1
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... Thu Bill Blares On Drugs 5
News The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the... Thu Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP 1
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg Apr 9 Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday Apr 9 Selkirk Mounting ... 9
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,299,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC