Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg ahead of Thursday benefit concert
Syrian refugees who have come to Winnipeg say they're grateful for the help of Canadians, while a group that sponsored three families is holding a benefit concert in a final push to pay off the costs of bringing the newcomers to the city. The benefit concert, taking place on Thursday evening, will feature homemade Syrian and Middle Eastern snacks along with entertainment from local recording artists JD Edwards, Scott Nolan and Katie Murphy.
