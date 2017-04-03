St. Francois Xavier declares state of emergency as river rises
The Rural Municipality of St. Francois Xavier needs volunteers to fill sandbags for dikes around 35 homes at risk of flooding. The rising Assiniboine River has the rural municipality of St. Francois Xavier on high alert and declaring a local state of emergency.
