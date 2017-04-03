Sioux Valley evacuees cleared to retu...

Sioux Valley evacuees cleared to return home

Water from the Assiniboine River approaches a Sioux Valley Dakota Nation home that has a dike surrounding the property on Monday. The Red Cross confirmed the evacuation order, in place for 11 residences in a low-lying area of the community's northeast, had ceased.

