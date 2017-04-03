Short-term sex strategy for male garter snakes connected to shorter, brutish life

An annual, three-week frenzy of non-stop sexual activity without eating is connected to shorter lives and degraded bodies in male garter snakes, a University of Sydney-led study has shown.While the males invest tremendous energy in this process, which involves thousands of snakes at a time, females spend just a few days at the mating site, before they slither off to feed after months of hibernation. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link A female red-sided garter snake is surrounded by multiple males trying to mate with her in a huge mating aggregation in Manitoba, Canada.

