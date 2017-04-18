'She defies the odds': Manitoba toddler in hospital since birth is ready to move home
After spending the first two years of her life in hospital, Melanie Finnimore is preparing to bring her daughter Joy home. Joy Finnimore just celebrated her second birthday but she is ready for another milestone: moving home to Portage La Prairie, Man.
