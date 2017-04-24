Saks OFF 5TH to Open First Store in Manitoba
"We're thrilled to continue to expand Saks OFF 5TH across Canada with the grand opening of our first store in the province of Manitoba," said Jonathan Greller, President, Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt. "Winnipeg shoppers will now have convenient access to designer brands at an exceptional value that Saks OFF 5TH is known for."
