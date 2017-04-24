Robber points gun at head of woman cycling in Transcona
A man in a car pulled up beside a cyclist and robbed her of personal items at gunpoint, Winnipeg police say. The 23-year-old woman was cycling near Gables Court and Kildare Avenue E., in the Transcona neighbourhood, around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.
