Rising ice, flood waters force Manito...

Rising ice, flood waters force Manitobans from homes: Canadian Red Cross

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The News

Jason Small of the Canadian Red Cross says 107 people from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation are being temporarily housed in hotels in The Pas about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. Manitoba forecasters issued a flood warning on the weekend for some areas affected by ice jams on the Carrot and Saskatchewan rivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Sun Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News 'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ... Apr 15 CBC - Are You Hur... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Apr 15 Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ... Apr 15 You HAD to Be There 1
News Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba Apr 13 Lois Humm 1
News Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg Apr 13 SMOKING KILLS 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC