Rising ice, flood waters force Manitobans from homes: Canadian Red Cross
Jason Small of the Canadian Red Cross says 107 people from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation are being temporarily housed in hotels in The Pas about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. Manitoba forecasters issued a flood warning on the weekend for some areas affected by ice jams on the Carrot and Saskatchewan rivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ...
|Apr 15
|CBC - Are You Hur...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ...
|Apr 15
|You HAD to Be There
|1
|Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba
|Apr 13
|Lois Humm
|1
|Thomas Hinds Tobacconist, Winnipeg
|Apr 13
|SMOKING KILLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC