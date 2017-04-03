RCMP Search for 20 Metre Cell Tower Stolen From Northern Manitoba
Cranberry-Portage RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for an unusually large stolen item, a 20 metre cell tower. The tower, which was used to support a cell phone booster and wireless internet, was stolen on April 2nd from Egg Lake, Manitoba.
