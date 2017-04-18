Provincial Road 239 takes title for M...

Provincial Road 239 takes title for Manitoba's worst road

Provincial Road 239 took an early lead in the worst road campaign, and while several other roads made up ground during the last two weeks, the crumbling road off Highway 6 near Ashern, Man., was named the worst of the worst. Provincial Road 239 near Faulkner, Man., won the title for the Canadian Automobile Association's sixth annual worst roads campaign.

Manitoba

