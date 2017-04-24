Potash Corp's profit nearly doubles on fall in costs
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's quarterly profit nearly doubled as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than offset weak phosphate prices. The company's net earnings rose to $149 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
