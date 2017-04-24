Potash Corp's profit nearly doubles o...

Potash Corp's profit nearly doubles on fall in costs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan's quarterly profit nearly doubled as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than offset weak phosphate prices. The company's net earnings rose to $149 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winkler Mosque 10 min Dick Freezen 1
News Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape... Wed FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC... 1
News Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv... Wed Munchkinguy Winni... 1
News 7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi... Apr 25 LIFE SENTENCE 5
News Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af... Apr 25 TRUMP has SOFT WOOD 7
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... Apr 24 vets treated like... 3
News Ex-minister broke ethics Apr 24 rambo 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC