Police tape surrounds home in Winnipeg's Wolseley neighbourhood
Police cadets are guarding the front of a home on Camden Place, which is surrounded by yellow tape. Police in Winnipeg have surrounded a Wolseley-area home with yellow tape and have blocked the alley as part of an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|Sun
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Sun
|King of Prussia
|2
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|Sun
|Selkirk Mounting ...
|9
|Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp...
|Sun
|Pip in Selkirk
|2
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Apr 8
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|Apr 8
|You Missed the Po...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC