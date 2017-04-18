Police nab knife-wielding suspect after clothing shop robbery, botched carjacking
Winnipeg police Const. Tammy Skrabek said officers fired Tasers at a robbery suspect on two occasions Thursday before they managed to take him down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No way to travel after wheelchair ramp stolen (May '12)
|13 hr
|Boo hoo James rob...
|2
|Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn...
|21 hr
|Foriner
|2
|Pallister tells Bowman the province isn't ready...
|23 hr
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|Man who gave $100 to kids' lemonade stand says ...
|Tue
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|2
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ...
|Apr 15
|CBC - Are You Hur...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC