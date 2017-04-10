Police discover impaired man with son on lap riding lawn tractor in Manitoba
A man is facing impaired driving charges after he was riding a lawn tractor with his son in his lap. Police in Winkler, Man., said they got a call Saturday around 9 p.m. about a man with a young boy on his lap driving a tractor on and off the road.
