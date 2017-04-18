Polar bear express: Take the train fr...

Polar bear express: Take the train from Winnipeg to Churchill, Manitoba

Via Rail Canada's map resembles a constellation, with 19 interconnecting train routes. One of these routes, the Winnipeg-Churchill train, departs from the capital of Manitoba and spends two days chugging through sunflower fields, prairies, boreal forest and uninhabited Arctic tundra.

Manitoba

