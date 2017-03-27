Pilot saw snow a sloughing offa wings...

Pilot saw snow a sloughing offa wings before plane crash at Bellingham airport, report says

A pilot wiped snow from the wings of his turboprop plane "as best as could," before the plane went airborne and crashed on takeoff at Bellingham International Airport, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The pilot, 51, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, told investigators he saw light snow collecting on the wings of his six-seat TBM-700 turboprop plane, according to the federal report.

Wrong-Way Corrigan

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Saturday
Pull His License !

Flying Unsafe ..
Another Harrison Ford.
Manitoba

