There are on the Bellingham Herald story from Saturday, titled Pilot saw snow a sloughing offa wings before plane crash at Bellingham airport, report says. In it, Bellingham Herald reports that:

A pilot wiped snow from the wings of his turboprop plane "as best as could," before the plane went airborne and crashed on takeoff at Bellingham International Airport, according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The pilot, 51, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, told investigators he saw light snow collecting on the wings of his six-seat TBM-700 turboprop plane, according to the federal report.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.