PHOTOS: Talent filled lineup to dazzl...

PHOTOS: Talent filled lineup to dazzle crowds at Scotia Festival of Music

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

"I have told subscribers that if they can find another festival as good in quality of performance as this year's Scotia Festival of Music, I will give them their money back," Chris Wilcox told the Chronicle Herald. "There's a reliable mix of familiar, innovative and award-winning performances in this year's line-up, performing 11 concerts, one recital, student performances, and the final gala featuring James Ehnes and Giora Schmidt playing the Bach Double Violin Concerto," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No way to travel after wheelchair ramp stolen (May '12) Wed Boo hoo James rob... 2
News Mayor Brian Bowman wants David Asper named Winn... Wed Foriner 2
News Pallister tells Bowman the province isn't ready... Wed Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News Man who gave $100 to kids' lemonade stand says ... Apr 18 CBC GEY NEWS at 11 2
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Apr 16 Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News 'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ... Apr 15 CBC - Are You Hur... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,451,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC