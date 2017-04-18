PHOTOS: Talent filled lineup to dazzle crowds at Scotia Festival of Music

"I have told subscribers that if they can find another festival as good in quality of performance as this year's Scotia Festival of Music, I will give them their money back," Chris Wilcox told the Chronicle Herald. "There's a reliable mix of familiar, innovative and award-winning performances in this year's line-up, performing 11 concerts, one recital, student performances, and the final gala featuring James Ehnes and Giora Schmidt playing the Bach Double Violin Concerto," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.