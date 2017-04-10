Phantom of the Opera meets ballet at Lester Centre
A timeless story mixed with a timeless artistic medium is set to dazzle North Coast audiences this coming Saturday at the Lester Centre of the Arts. Atlantic Ballet Theatre of Canada's Phantom of the Opera stage performance will hit Prince Rupert on Saturday, April 15 and the classic story, inspired by Gason Leroux's novel written in 1910, will be adapted by artistic director Igor Dobrovolskiy , Paul Daigle and Brian Perchaluk .
