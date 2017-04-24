Parking lot brawl leads to seven arre...

Parking lot brawl leads to seven arrests in Winnipeg Friday night

Multiple police units responded to reports of 100 youths fighting, one of them armed with a shotgun, in a parking lot Friday night, according to police. "It appears to have been a group of youths that perhaps were meeting for a pre-organized fight or dispute," Winnipeg Police Constable Tammy Skrabek said Monday.

