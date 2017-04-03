Owners of condos with structural problems question city's role in approving building plans
The condominium board at Riverside Glen says condo owners face repairs that may be in excess of $150,000 per unit. Owners in a Winnipeg condominium development with structural problems are questioning the city's role in approving plans for the homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|40 min
|Who went and lived
|4
|Engineer disciplined over condos with structura...
|1 hr
|City Inspectors P...
|1
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|2 hr
|Pip
|1
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|2 hr
|The Computer Farm...
|4
|eVirden - Virden Manitoba Classified Ads
|21 hr
|pixel375
|1
|Seeking Asylum: Winnipeg food bank helping hund...
|22 hr
|Pip
|1
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|Fri
|Steven Harpo in O...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC