Owners of condos with structural prob...

Owners of condos with structural problems question city's role in approving building plans

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: CBC News

The condominium board at Riverside Glen says condo owners face repairs that may be in excess of $150,000 per unit. Owners in a Winnipeg condominium development with structural problems are questioning the city's role in approving plans for the homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vimy to honour heroes 40 min Who went and lived 4
News Engineer disciplined over condos with structura... 1 hr City Inspectors P... 1
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg 2 hr Pip 1
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday 2 hr The Computer Farm... 4
eVirden - Virden Manitoba Classified Ads 21 hr pixel375 1
News Seeking Asylum: Winnipeg food bank helping hund... 22 hr Pip 1
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... Fri Steven Harpo in O... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,482 • Total comments across all topics: 280,140,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC