Opaskwayak Cree Nation residents return home after flooding evacuation
Water crept closer to a property on the Opaskwayak Cree Nation on April 16. Residents forced from their homes on the First Nation by flooding concerns have returned. For over a week, 125 residents from the Manitoba First Nation, located about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, were staying in hotels in The Pas after ice jamming led to flooding concerns.
