Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of its own
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 29 min ago, titled Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of its own. In it, CBC News reports that:
Winnipeggers already know and love The Nutty Club warehouse. The city is considering granting it heritage status.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 2 hrs ago
My Little Girl was New in the City Schools.
One of Her Early Assignments from School
Was to LIST several Clubs in the City.
A Precocious Early Reader ..
She had already seen quite a few around.
When She was Asked ..
She said ..." The Nutty Club "
