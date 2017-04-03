Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirt...

Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirtiest neighbourhood again

There are 4 comments on the GlobalNews story from 22 hrs ago, titled Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirtiest neighbourhood again. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

But some areas are worse than other and Take Pride Winnipeg hit the streets looking for the city's dirtiest neighbourhood. The Take Pride Winnipeg 2016 Litter Index ranks the state of the city's neighbourhood cleanliness based on a scale of 1-4, with the dirtier neighbourhoods getting the higher scores.

No Way JOSE

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Wednesday
All of Wpg is a pig sty . Go look through St Vital Park if you want to see bags of dog crap and litter. The pond is a cesspool full of crap.
Bee

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Wednesday
It's fairly clean as far as I'm concerned. People complain about stupidity. First world problems eh.
goose droppings

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Wednesday
No Way JOSE wrote:
Go look through St Vital Park ... The pond is a cesspool full of crap.
I love it when the pond goes green with algae in the summer. Beautiful sight.
Bump

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 Yesterday
goose droppings wrote:
<quoted text>
I love it when the pond goes green with algae in the summer. Beautiful sight.
Nature ... hey ?... Can't Live WITH it .. Can't Live Without it !
