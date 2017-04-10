New lake names honour Manitoba soldie...

New lake names honour Manitoba soldiers who died in First World War

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Military boots symbolizing dead soldiers are seen as an RCMP officer stand guards before the ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, at the Canadian National Memorial in Vimy, France, on April 9, 2017. A cluster of 13 lakes in northern Manitoba will be named after soldiers who died in the First World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg Sun Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Sun King of Prussia 2
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday Sun Selkirk Mounting ... 9
News Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp... Sun Pip in Selkirk 2
News Vimy to honour heroes Sat Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... Sat Brainless in Brai... 11
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... Sat You Missed the Po... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC