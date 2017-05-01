NDP MP slams proposed bill that could...

NDP MP slams proposed bill that could impact pension benefits

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Brandon Sun

Elmwood-Transcona NDP MP Daniel Blaikie speaks during the National Day of Mourning ceremony in remembrance of workers killed on the job at the Ukrainian Reading Hall in Brandon on Friday. Urging his audience to fight against Bill C-27, Elmwood-Transcona NDP MP Daniel Blaikie painted the amendment to the Pensions Benefits Standard Act as an attack on Canadian pensions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... 16 hr Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Sun Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Sun Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal Sun Annie 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Sun chugs are POS 8
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC