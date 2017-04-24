Navitas renews agreement with the Uni...

Navitas renews agreement with the University of Manitoba

In 2008, the University of Manitoba and Navitas established ICM to support the University's strategic goals of diversifying international enrolments and improving the academic outcomes and success rates of international students. ICM offers undergraduate programs including Business, Engineering, Science, the Arts and the Environment to international students who can then qualify for entry into the second year of the University of Manitoba's programs.

Manitoba

