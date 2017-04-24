Navitas renews agreement with the University of Manitoba
In 2008, the University of Manitoba and Navitas established ICM to support the University's strategic goals of diversifying international enrolments and improving the academic outcomes and success rates of international students. ICM offers undergraduate programs including Business, Engineering, Science, the Arts and the Environment to international students who can then qualify for entry into the second year of the University of Manitoba's programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape...
|5 hr
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|1
|Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv...
|9 hr
|Munchkinguy Winni...
|1
|7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi...
|Tue
|LIFE SENTENCE
|5
|Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af...
|Tue
|TRUMP has SOFT WOOD
|7
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|Mon
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Apr 22
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC