Mounties deserve a fair wage

Mounties deserve a fair wage

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Over the past month I have visited most of the RCMP detachments in South Okanagan-West Kootenay. While the conversations covered some of the obvious law and order issues such as marijuana legalization, rising levels of property crime and staffing levels for highway patrol, I was surprised that one issue dominated most of my visits - declining morale in the force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 41 min TAX the CORPORATI... 7
News Take Pride Winnipeg Releases Index on City's Di... 5 hr PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Let's make a deal: Time for Pallister's health-... 5 hr PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 5 hr LRT The Original 3
News Winnipeg lawyer loses Supreme Court appeal, vow... Mar 31 Sid Green in Gills 1
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... Mar 29 Atz 5
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC