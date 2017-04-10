Mountie rescues infant from car seat after vehicle hits watery ditch
A woman is facing impaired driving charges in Manitoba after a vehicle rolled into a watery ditch and trapped a toddler in his car seat. RCMP say the vehicle was lying on its side when officers arrived at the scene in Portage la Prairie on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|Apr 9
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|Apr 9
|Selkirk Mounting ...
|9
|Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp...
|Apr 9
|Pip in Selkirk
|2
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Apr 8
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|Apr 8
|You Missed the Po...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC