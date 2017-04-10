Mountie rescues infant from car seat ...

Mountie rescues infant from car seat after vehicle hits watery ditch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Telegram

A woman is facing impaired driving charges in Manitoba after a vehicle rolled into a watery ditch and trapped a toddler in his car seat. RCMP say the vehicle was lying on its side when officers arrived at the scene in Portage la Prairie on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg Apr 9 Buffy St Marie Rocks 4
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... Apr 9 King of Prussia 2
News Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday Apr 9 Selkirk Mounting ... 9
News Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp... Apr 9 Pip in Selkirk 2
News Vimy to honour heroes Apr 8 Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... Apr 8 Brainless in Brai... 11
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... Apr 8 You Missed the Po... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC