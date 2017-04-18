Michelle McHale drops out of Manitoba...

Michelle McHale drops out of Manitoba NDP leadership race due to health concerns

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for me, but after taking some time to reflect and talk to my family, I know I need to put my health first right now," she stated. McHale was the first candidate to put her name in the Manitoba NDP leadership race, which she announced in March.

