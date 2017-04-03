Manitoba's Auditor Releases Report On...

Manitoba's Auditor Releases Report On MRI Management

Thursday

He concluded that improvements were needed to make MRI services more efficient and timely and that there were gaps in patient safety and quality assurance processes. The report notes that as of June 2016, there were 21,323 people waiting for an MRI and that the average wait time was 23 weeks.

Manitoba

