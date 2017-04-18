Manitoba town of Marquette standing in for Siberia in new Keanu Reeves movie
In the small rural community of Marquette, Man., it isn't unusual to bump into your neighbours. But these days, residents are bumping into Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who gave $100 to kids' lemonade stand says ...
|Tue
|CBC GEY NEWS at 11
|2
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|'That's really weird,' says mom after stranger ...
|Apr 15
|CBC - Are You Hur...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr 15
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Nutty Club poised to join exclusive company of ...
|Apr 15
|You HAD to Be There
|1
|Two dead after house fire near The Pas, Manitoba
|Apr 13
|Lois Humm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC