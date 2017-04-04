Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood...

Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to host Chucky horror flick

There are 2 comments on the Journal-Pioneer story from Tuesday, titled Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to host Chucky horror flick. In it, Journal-Pioneer reports that:

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has turned down an offer to have his Winnipeg mansion used in an upcoming slasher film about an evil doll. Pallister says he was approached late last year by a site locator who wanted to use his waterfront home for the horror movie Cult of Chucky, which has been filming in different areas of Winnipeg.

Pip Squeaks

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 15 hrs ago
PILASTER the Stiff-Legged Turkey is in Costa Rica now !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
HYDRO DEBT HORROR

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 14 hrs ago
Pallister's house of horrors?
Not this time, as premier had to say no to Chucky 7 being filmed in his home
.
http://www.winnipegsun.com/2017/04/04/pallist...

OH .. The Humanity !

MANITOBA IS a HOUSE of HORROR !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Manitoba

