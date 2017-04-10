Manitoba Man And Dog Saved From Unsta...

Manitoba Man And Dog Saved From Unstable Ice

The 40-year-old Opaskwayak Cree Nation man and his pet were stranded on severely unstable ice several miles from shore. The Pas RCMP were joined by Moose Lake RCMP, The Pas Conservation Officers, Opaskwayak Cree Nation Fire Department, and Opaskwayak Cree Nation Council to rescue the man.

