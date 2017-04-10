Manitoba Man And Dog Saved From Unstable Ice
The 40-year-old Opaskwayak Cree Nation man and his pet were stranded on severely unstable ice several miles from shore. The Pas RCMP were joined by Moose Lake RCMP, The Pas Conservation Officers, Opaskwayak Cree Nation Fire Department, and Opaskwayak Cree Nation Council to rescue the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|1 hr
|doll
|4
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|Apr 9
|Buffy St Marie Rocks
|4
|The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i...
|Apr 9
|King of Prussia
|2
|Vimy Ridge Parade In Winnipeg Sunday
|Apr 9
|Selkirk Mounting ...
|9
|Fundraiser in Winnipeg aims at normalizing posp...
|Apr 9
|Pip in Selkirk
|2
|Vimy to honour heroes
|Apr 8
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|Apr 8
|Brainless in Brai...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC