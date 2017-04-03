Manitoba Launches Northern Economic S...

Manitoba Launches Northern Economic Summits

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: My Manitoba.com

Minister Cliff Cullen launched a series of Northern Economic Summits yesterday, the next step in the Manitoba government's Look North Strategy for long-term and sustainable economic development in the province's north. "These summits are a unique opportunity to build meaningful partnerships that are necessary to capture the opportunities for growth and long-term development in the region," said Cullen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirtiest neigh... 18 min No Way JOSE 1
News Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ... 2 hr Stop Statism 8
News The Winnipeg CEO Sleepout 2 hr PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to ... 10 hr HYDRO DEBT HORROR 2
News Take Pride Winnipeg Releases Index on City's Di... 10 hr Serenity Selkirk 9
News Winnipeg police officer won't be charged after ... 18 hr Plans guy14 1
News The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ... 18 hr Gargant668 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC