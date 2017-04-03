Manitoba Launches Northern Economic Summits
Minister Cliff Cullen launched a series of Northern Economic Summits yesterday, the next step in the Manitoba government's Look North Strategy for long-term and sustainable economic development in the province's north. "These summits are a unique opportunity to build meaningful partnerships that are necessary to capture the opportunities for growth and long-term development in the region," said Cullen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Northwest Winnipeg ranked city's dirtiest neigh...
|18 min
|No Way JOSE
|1
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|2 hr
|Stop Statism
|8
|The Winnipeg CEO Sleepout
|2 hr
|PILASTER FILMON I...
|1
|Manitoba premier turns down Hollywood offer to ...
|10 hr
|HYDRO DEBT HORROR
|2
|Take Pride Winnipeg Releases Index on City's Di...
|10 hr
|Serenity Selkirk
|9
|Winnipeg police officer won't be charged after ...
|18 hr
|Plans guy14
|1
|The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ...
|18 hr
|Gargant668
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC