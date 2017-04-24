Manitoba insurance takes back Star Tr...

Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's plate, says message offensive

There are 7 comments on the The News story from Thursday, titled Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's plate, says message offensive. In it, The News reports that:

Manitoba Public Insurance has revoked a Star Trek fan's personalized licence plate after receiving complaints that its message - ASIMIL8 - is offensive to indigenous people. It's held within a Star Trek licence frame that also bears the quotes, "We are the Borg," and "Resistance is Futile."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Idiot Child

Port Mcneill, Canada

#1 Friday
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
God

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Friday
Idiot Child wrote:
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
I'm offered thst you are offended.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forever

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Friday
Idiot Child wrote:
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
Nothing but the truth.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WHITE RUBBY DUB

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 Yesterday
Anybody got any Sterno or Shoe Polish ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 18 hrs ago
Idiot Child wrote:
Lets make a list of words offensive to chugs,work,hygene,responsibile ,law abiding,intelligent,civilised, truthful,educated .........and anything else that they are not.We are becoming a country of selective censorship.So much for freedom of speech.
i find that a POS chug is very offensive. Can we make them go back to the bush ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PokaMontis Catchme

Winnipeg, Canada

#6 15 hrs ago
chugs are still pos wrote:
<quoted text>i find that a POS chug is very offensive. Can we make them go back to the bush ?
You just want to Feed Me Wine ...
Take me out in the Bush ..
And Use My Body !
Pass the Wine .. Please !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#7 14 hrs ago
PokaMontis Catchme wrote:
<quoted text>
You just want to Feed Me Wine ...
Take me out in the Bush ..
And Use My Body !
Pass the Wine .. Please !
use your body for target practice is about right. As a chug you misspelled "wine", it's "whine"
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 14 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada 15 hr Kevin is Leery ofPCs 4
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal 18 hr Dick Freezen 1
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... Sat Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
Winkler Mosque Thu Dick Freezen 1
News Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape... Apr 26 FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC... 1
News Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv... Apr 26 Munchkinguy Winni... 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC