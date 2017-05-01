Manitoba Government Opens Health Centre In Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes
The new Centre de sante Notre-Dame Health Centre is next to the existing personal care home and the primary health care centre . The new "health campus" will provide clients and community members health services on one site and improve access to services in the growing community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ...
|Mon
|Gale Asker - Fund...
|4
|3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ...
|Sun
|Wps can suck it
|2
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Winkler Mosque
|Sun
|Annie
|2
|Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal
|Sun
|Annie
|2
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Sun
|chugs are POS
|8
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC