Manitoba Government Opens Health Cent...

Manitoba Government Opens Health Centre In Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: My Manitoba.com

The new Centre de sante Notre-Dame Health Centre is next to the existing personal care home and the primary health care centre . The new "health campus" will provide clients and community members health services on one site and improve access to services in the growing community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridge a 'game changer' for Winnipeg cyclists, ... Mon Gale Asker - Fund... 4
News 3 arrested after shots fired in East Kildonan, ... Sun Wps can suck it 2
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
Winkler Mosque Sun Annie 2
Ritchot Mayor resigns amid scandal Sun Annie 2
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Sun chugs are POS 8
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC