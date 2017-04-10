Manitoba Government Makes Appointments To UCN Council
The Manitoba government has appointed eight new members to the University College of the North Governing Council, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart announced today. "UCN enhances the economic and social vitality of northern Manitoba by making a broad range of educational opportunities available in the region," said Wishart.
