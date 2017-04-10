Manitoba Flood Bulletin #15
Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre reports overland flooding and tributary flows continue to subside across parts of southern Manitoba. Flows in the Assiniboine River are continuing to rise.
