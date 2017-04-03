Manitoba film industry posts best-in-a-decade $127M year amid influx of big stars
About 100 people were on set for the final day of filming Mr. Snowman in the Exchange District last week. That's 27 per cent better than the annual average, and it's a trend Manitoba Film and Music's CEO expects to continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau making stop in Winnipeg to talk ...
|9 hr
|Brainless in Brai...
|4
|Winnipeg lawyer loses Supreme Court appeal, vow...
|Mar 31
|Sid Green in Gills
|1
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Mar 29
|Atz
|5
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|Mar 28
|Wab Kinew Nation ...
|3
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Mar 26
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC