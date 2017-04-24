Manitoba chiefs looking at legal options to help bring new casino to Winnipeg
Derek Nepinak, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, says First Nations may have no choice but to seek legal action when it comes to expanding casino operations in Manitoba. The Pallister government's opposition to a new casino in Winnipeg has left Manitoba First Nations no choice but to explore their legal options, says Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Derek Nepinak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winkler Mosque
|9 hr
|Dick Freezen
|1
|Winnipeg Bowling Alley Offering - Glow and Vape...
|Wed
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|1
|Wynne's basic income experiment deserves to liv...
|Wed
|Munchkinguy Winni...
|1
|7 charged, weapons seized after big fight at Wi...
|Apr 25
|LIFE SENTENCE
|5
|Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers af...
|Apr 25
|TRUMP has SOFT WOOD
|7
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|Apr 24
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Apr 24
|rambo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC