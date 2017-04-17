Man who gave $100 to kids' lemonade stand says cash was just a good deed
A Winnipeg man who gave a group of Winnipeg kids $100 at a lemonade stand along with a business card for an anti-tax website is speaking out about what he says is a misunderstanding, following concerns from parents. But police say the incident, while not illegal, was inappropriate and are looking to speak with Marcel Bessette to warn him not to do it again.
