Man riding lawnmower with child on his lap dinged for drunk driving
Police in Winkler arrested a man for impaired driving Saturday night after someone noticed a man on a lawnmower weaving down a city street. A man on a lawnmower drew the ire of police officers in Winkler, Man., and later landed him with an impaired driving charge.
