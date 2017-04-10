Man riding lawnmower with child on hi...

Man riding lawnmower with child on his lap dinged for drunk driving

Police in Winkler arrested a man for impaired driving Saturday night after someone noticed a man on a lawnmower weaving down a city street. A man on a lawnmower drew the ire of police officers in Winkler, Man., and later landed him with an impaired driving charge.

