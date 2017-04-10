Man, 61, dead after rollover southwest of Portage la Prairie
RCMP were called to the rolled SUV on Provincial Road 242, located about 10 kilometres south of the Trans-Canada in the Rural Municipality of North Norfolk, around 5:30 p.m. The driver was headed southbound when he lost control and the SUV went into the ditch and rolled, RCMP said. When officers arrived they found the driver had been thrown from the vehicle, RCMP said.
