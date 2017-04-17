Lloydminster slammed with 42 cm of snow during weekend storm
Over four days, Lloydminster was hit with 42 centimetres of snow. Buffalo Narrows and La Ronge received around 20 centimetres, while Flin Flon received 28 centimetres.
