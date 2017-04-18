Leadership bid brings Leitch back to Brandon
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch speaks to Westman voters during a stop at 2637 Victoria Avenue in Brandon on Thursday afternoon. There wasn't a chance Kellie Leitch - the controversial federal Conservative leadership candidate - wouldn't campaign in the city where she spent some of her formative years.
