Leadership bid brings Leitch back to Brandon

Federal Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch speaks to Westman voters during a stop at 2637 Victoria Avenue in Brandon on Thursday afternoon. There wasn't a chance Kellie Leitch - the controversial federal Conservative leadership candidate - wouldn't campaign in the city where she spent some of her formative years.

Manitoba

