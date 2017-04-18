Kellie Leitch vows to deport border c...

Kellie Leitch vows to deport border crossers after visit to Manitoba border town

Kellie Leitch visited Emerson, Man., and a decommissioned border crossing at Noyes, Minn., that's been a hub for border crossers. Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch is vowing to deport asylum seekers who are caught sneaking into Canada, following a visit to the Manitoba town that's been a hotspot for border crossers.

Manitoba

