Jera Wolfe to Premiere Work in Winnipeg
Reputable choreographer, contemporary dancer, and Royal Winnipeg Ballet School graduate Jera Wolfe's newest creation, Reminiscence, will have its world premiere in the RWB School's annual Professional Division showcase: Spotlight. Running from May 25-27 at the John Hirsch Mainstage of the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Spotlight features the entire student body and is the culmination of the tireless work these young dancers put in each year.
